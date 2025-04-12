CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lessened its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,334 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for approximately 13.2% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in CRH were worth $181,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CRH opened at $84.75 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

