Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,510,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.00.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

