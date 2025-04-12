UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 590.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in UiPath were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,526,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after buying an additional 748,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $5,506,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in UiPath by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 36,332 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 267,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 120,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 987,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 778,032 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Up 2.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE PATH opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.