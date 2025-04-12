Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

