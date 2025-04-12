ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,592,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $5,378,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 169,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.69.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALE

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.