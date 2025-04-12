FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.75 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.