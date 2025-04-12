Argent Trust Co Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after buying an additional 2,308,219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

