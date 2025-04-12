Covestor Ltd Has $127,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 1,819.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $412,356.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,735,533.17. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

