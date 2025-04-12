Argent Trust Co Has $443,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CF. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

