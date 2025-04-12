Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,457,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.42 and a 52-week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

