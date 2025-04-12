Argent Trust Co Has $810,000 Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Veralto were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Veralto by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 775,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,995,000 after buying an additional 112,373 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $51,986,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $13,141,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

