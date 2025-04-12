Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,850,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after acquiring an additional 118,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACVA. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,145.58. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,249 shares of company stock worth $5,849,140. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.