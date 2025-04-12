Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading 19.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). 6,637,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 1,702,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.44.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

