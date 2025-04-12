First Foundation Advisors Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,838,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 222,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 111,558 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
