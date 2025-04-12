First Foundation Advisors Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,838,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 222,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 111,558 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.