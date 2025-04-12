Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 103.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,546.24. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,628.71. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

HTBK opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

