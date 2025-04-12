Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hess were worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,787,000 after buying an additional 927,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Hess by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,064,000 after acquiring an additional 384,595 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $47,056,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,158,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 744,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,031,000 after purchasing an additional 299,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Hess Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

