Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.67 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.7 %

NDAQ stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

