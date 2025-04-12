Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,840,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $8,427,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 413,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 228,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. JMP Securities upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ARES opened at $137.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.33 per share, with a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,163.65. This trade represents a 77.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,438,000. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,113 shares of company stock worth $54,409,915. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

