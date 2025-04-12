Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Up 12.1% – What’s Next?

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 260.60 ($3.41). Approximately 152,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 303,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($3.04).

Oxford Biomedica Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £297.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 316.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 378.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.55)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 202.50% and a negative net margin of 145.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Biomedica plc will post -31.0799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

