ADENTRA Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:ADEN)

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

ADENTRA Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE ADEN opened at $27.18 on Friday. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $479.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on ADENTRA from C$60.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 target price on ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADENTRA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

ADENTRA Company Profile

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

