Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,850 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.02 and its 200 day moving average is $241.96. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 3.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $88,646.78. This trade represents a 96.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,767 shares of company stock valued at $48,326,134. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

