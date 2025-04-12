Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roku by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 357,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after buying an additional 314,931 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 192,520 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,092.16. The trade was a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,225. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.22 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

