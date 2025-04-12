Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Snowflake by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day moving average of $153.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 491,589 shares of company stock valued at $82,405,796 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.84.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

