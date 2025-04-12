Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $155.92 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.52.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,183,234.11. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

