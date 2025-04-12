Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
DFAT opened at $46.78 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.
About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
