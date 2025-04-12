Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,733,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,535 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,498,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,329 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Clarivate by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,192,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,750,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 538,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,443,000 after purchasing an additional 571,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

CLVT opened at $3.29 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

