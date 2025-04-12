CenterBook Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 46,435 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.