M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

MTB opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.08 and a one year high of $225.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.77.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.97.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

