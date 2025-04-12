Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $534.14 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.66.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total transaction of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $304,217.72. The trade was a 21.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

