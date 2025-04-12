LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 401,921 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Teradata were worth $25,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 993,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 408,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 324,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 269,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Teradata Stock Down 0.9 %

TDC stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.