Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 864.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,215 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 913.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 649.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,739,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 663,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 584,928 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

