21,545 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 449.72 and a beta of 0.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. The trade was a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

