Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $27,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 130,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 99,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. Analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

