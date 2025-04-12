Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,539,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $30,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 437,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 88,115 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.