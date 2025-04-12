CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 998,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $48,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,524.72. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto bought 3,896 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.63 per share, with a total value of $185,566.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 724,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,500,218.94. This represents a 0.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,491 shares of company stock worth $1,261,838. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

