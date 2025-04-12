Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 3,356 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,150,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,579,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,185,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,177,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Qifu Technology by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 395,449 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

