Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $36,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 24.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

