LSV Asset Management Sells 421,600 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $44,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $8,185,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 573,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,046,000 after purchasing an additional 433,264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Kohl's Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.65. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

