LSV Asset Management Acquires 529,667 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,667 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Yelp were worth $33,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Yelp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Yelp by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.19 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yelp

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,426.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,984.12. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.