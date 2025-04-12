Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 89,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.26. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

