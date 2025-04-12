LSV Asset Management Sells 65,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $34,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,260. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,444. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

EWBC stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

