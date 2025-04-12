LSV Asset Management Sells 18,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,466,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $37,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,099,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 899,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $4,651,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 229,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE APLE opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.00. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

