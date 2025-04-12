FIL Ltd Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,153. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,778 shares of company stock worth $20,934,891. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $66.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,010.53%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

