Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

Lennar stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.99.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

