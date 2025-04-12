APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 400,600 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 133,308 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AES by 5,143.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

