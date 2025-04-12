Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,967 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $77,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.28%.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

