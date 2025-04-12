Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Black Cypress Capital Management LLC

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

