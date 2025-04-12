Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 2.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $797,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in RTX by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.73.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $128.24 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.