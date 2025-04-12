Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $184.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

