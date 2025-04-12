Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 63,336 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.